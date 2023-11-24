iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Gap Up to $29.83

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.83, but opened at $38.59. iRobot shares last traded at $38.23, with a volume of 1,977,626 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on iRobot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on iRobot from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get iRobot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IRBT

iRobot Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRobot

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average of $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC now owns 115,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 3.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iRobot

(Get Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.