Ironveld (LON:IRON) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.22

Ironveld Plc (LON:IRON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00), with a volume of 21900000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.24 ($0.00).

Ironveld Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of £8.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.30.

About Ironveld

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in mining, exploring, processing, and smelting vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. The company owns an interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa.

