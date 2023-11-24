iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stake Boosted by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 49,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 34,893 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,191,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21,890.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 255,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after acquiring an additional 254,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,192,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $90.17 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

