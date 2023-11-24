iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,847,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $254.65 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.49 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.86. The stock has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

