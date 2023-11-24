iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Holdings Increased by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,801,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,088,000 after buying an additional 835,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,248,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,440,000 after buying an additional 454,688 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $71.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $76.21.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

