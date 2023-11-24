iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 36.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 445,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 255,850 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $38,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $69,000.

IYR opened at $82.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.49 and its 200-day moving average is $82.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $96.02.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

