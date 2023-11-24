Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.25-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.60. Jack in the Box also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.25-$6.50 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.56.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $70.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.78. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.74. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $60.43 and a 52-week high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.48 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 27.94%.

In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $41,146.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,556.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $557,750.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,833.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $41,146.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,007 shares in the company, valued at $544,556.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,614 shares of company stock valued at $721,249 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,706,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 685,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,889,000 after purchasing an additional 303,354 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

