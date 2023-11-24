Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Trading 3.5% Higher

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.23 ($0.03). 1,089,999 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 403% from the average session volume of 216,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

Jangada Mines Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 19.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.52.

About Jangada Mines

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mining assets in Brazil. The company explores for vanadium, titanium, and iron deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Pitombeiras vanadium project located in the state of Ceará, Brazil. Jangada Mines Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

