Jay Rosenblum Sells 2,000 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Stock

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,064.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Assurant Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AIZ opened at $163.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.51 and a 200 day moving average of $138.81. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $167.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.81. Assurant had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

Assurant announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Assurant

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Assurant by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Assurant by 1,526.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Assurant by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assurant

(Get Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.