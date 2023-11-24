Jeffrey L. Mckibben Sells 4,200 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $112,182.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,517.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ UCTT opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.79. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 2.03.
Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.96 million.
Several brokerages recently commented on UCTT. Craig Hallum upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
