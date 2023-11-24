JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Sells $135,300.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $135,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 344,109 shares in the company, valued at $9,311,589.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Yossi Sela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 6th, Yossi Sela sold 6,257 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $182,391.55.

JFrog Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FROG opened at $26.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 0.62. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in JFrog by 39.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 528,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 148,507 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in JFrog by 10.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,913,000 after buying an additional 143,795 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in JFrog by 166.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 177,382 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JFrog by 9.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,702,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,164,000 after buying an additional 140,761 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in JFrog by 36.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 203,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 54,037 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on FROG shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

