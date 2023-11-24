John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Sees Large Volume Increase

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 105,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 46,944 shares.The stock last traded at $55.77 and had previously closed at $55.59.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $785.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.99.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,690,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,843 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 990,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,530,000 after purchasing an additional 87,023 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 647,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,308,000 after buying an additional 40,253 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 480,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,460,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 414,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,984,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter.

About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

