Jonathan Mark Gottsegen Sells 59,403 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Stock

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 59,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $436,018.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BrightView Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $7.33 on Friday. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $686.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.38 and a beta of 1.35.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $743.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.61 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 95,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 47.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in BrightView by 89.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in BrightView by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 8.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

