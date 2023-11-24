Jonathan Mark Gottsegen Sells 59,403 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Stock

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 59,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $436,018.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
BrightView Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $7.33 on Friday. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $686.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.38 and a beta of 1.35.
BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $743.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.61 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightView
About BrightView
BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BrightView
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.