JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 2,078,051 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,910,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078,051 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $525,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,898,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,043,000 after acquiring an additional 589,002 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 410,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after purchasing an additional 35,253 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,188,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,169 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,092,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average is $40.24.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.