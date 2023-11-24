JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 807,052 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,447,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807,052 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.72% of VICI Properties worth $548,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in VICI Properties by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VICI opened at $28.61 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

