JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,871,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 79,645 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.85% of Zimmer Biomet worth $563,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $231,471,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 657.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.8 %

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $113.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.85.

Insider Activity

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

