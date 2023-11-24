JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,098,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,724 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $453,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $84.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.31 and its 200 day moving average is $84.02. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

