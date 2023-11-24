JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $487.66 Million Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,009,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,664,000.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance
BATS BBEM opened at $47.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.52.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Refiners, transporters surge: Niche energy markets defy oil slump
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- IWM’s rally signals shifting trend for small caps
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- What Me Worry? Consumer stocks surge despite high inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.