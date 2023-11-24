JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $487.66 Million Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,009,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,664,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

BATS BBEM opened at $47.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.52.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BBEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-capitalization companies in emerging markets. BBEM was launched on May 10, 2023 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

