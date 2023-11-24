JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Capital International Sarl’s 8th Largest Position

Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.5% of Capital International Sarl’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $32,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,391,133,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Robbins Farley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $153.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.58 and its 200 day moving average is $145.56. The stock has a market cap of $443.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $159.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

