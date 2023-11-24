JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 1,419,206 Shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,363,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419,206 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.31% of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $666,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBUS. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BBUS stock opened at $82.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.57.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

