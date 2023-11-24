JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,750,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996,951 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $547,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 4.7% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 2.4% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 18.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $33.93 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $42.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

