JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an under perform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $8.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $137.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.30.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 13,354,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after buying an additional 6,505,808 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,804,000 after buying an additional 1,761,117 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 39.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,771,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after buying an additional 1,342,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 19.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after buying an additional 730,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

