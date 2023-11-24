JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 19,496,024 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,193,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,496,024 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.67% of Truist Financial worth $673,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.51.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.