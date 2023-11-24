JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,871,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 79,645 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.85% of Zimmer Biomet worth $563,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,471,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,068 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 657.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBH. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,370. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,370. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Hagemann bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ZBH opened at $113.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.41. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

