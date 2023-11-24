Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) is Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,932,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416,545 shares during the quarter. Kanzhun makes up 10.3% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $194,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kanzhun in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 132.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of BZ stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.75. 1,255,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,250. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.88 and a beta of 0.42. Kanzhun Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average is $15.73.

Kanzhun Announces Dividend

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $205.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BZ shares. Macquarie lowered Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Kanzhun Profile

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

