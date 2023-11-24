Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 483,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $15,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,604,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,698,000 after buying an additional 339,796 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 109,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,861,000 after buying an additional 64,328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,815,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,269,000 after buying an additional 1,865,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ KDP opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.67. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $38.94.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, COO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 350,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,953,285.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,953,285.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 72,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,048. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

