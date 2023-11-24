Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 60.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,613 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% during the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of KDP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,537,240. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average is $31.88.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $497,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 72,050 shares of company stock worth $2,240,048. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.