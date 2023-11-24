KickToken (KICK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.49 Million

KickToken (KICK) traded up 20.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 24th. One KickToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KickToken has traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $2,186.18 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006296 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015673 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,146.38 or 0.99808904 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00011242 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000809 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007131 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003880 BTC.

KickToken is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,781,168 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,781,167 tokens. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,783,279.67800842. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01018097 USD and is up 20.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $949.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

