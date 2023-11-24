Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.63

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 926439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KGC. Desjardins began coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 35,680,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $167,868,000 after purchasing an additional 19,001,072 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097,512 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285,284 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,736,328 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,397 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,701,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $718,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

