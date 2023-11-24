Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lowered its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $362.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.90 and a twelve month high of $457.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $396.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.43.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KNSL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.14.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total value of $1,373,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,145,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total transaction of $79,758.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,195.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total value of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,145,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,579 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

