Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Kitwave Group (LON:KITW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 435 ($5.44) price target on the stock.

LON KITW opened at GBX 263 ($3.29) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £184.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1,195.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 263.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 285.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. Kitwave Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 167.44 ($2.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 341.57 ($4.27).

Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers.

