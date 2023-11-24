Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,727 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Kohl’s worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $201,401,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kohl’s by 59.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,298,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 292.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,449,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,013,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,101 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSS stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.68. 985,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,729,461. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.83. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $35.77.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently -152.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

