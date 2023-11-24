Korea Investment CORP Buys 195,831 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,672 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,831 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.17% of PulteGroup worth $28,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 26.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $87.94 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $89.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.70.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PHM shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Get Our Latest Report on PulteGroup

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.