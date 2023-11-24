Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,022 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.05% of AMETEK worth $20,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 44.5% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 302,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,895,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12,333.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $971,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 11.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 64,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its position in AMETEK by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 4,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,385 shares of company stock worth $5,815,520 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME stock opened at $155.65 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.52 and a 1 year high of $164.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.45.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on AME

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.