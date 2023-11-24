Korea Investment CORP Grows Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,640 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $21,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 258.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 19.7% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 15,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 102,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $78.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.34.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,513.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

