Korea Investment CORP Has $26.88 Million Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,837,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,387 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.21% of Grab worth $26,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.13 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Grab had a negative net margin of 38.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRAB has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Grab from $4.80 to $5.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Grab from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Grab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Grab Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

