Korea Investment CORP Purchases 12,859 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $29,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 143.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the period.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.69.

Ferrari Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RACE opened at $364.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $315.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.34. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $209.88 and a 52 week high of $365.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 20.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.