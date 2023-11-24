Korea Investment CORP Purchases 26,618 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,941 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,618 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $25,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $305,412,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,874,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,706 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,626,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,527,000 after buying an additional 2,076,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,764,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,724,000 after buying an additional 1,532,166 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,226,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,219,000 after buying an additional 1,342,882 shares in the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CM. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.51. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $48.80.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.11). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.30%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

