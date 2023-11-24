Korea Investment CORP Purchases 45,731 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,268 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,731 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $29,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its stake in FedEx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $256.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.61 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 30.73%.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

