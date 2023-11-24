Korea Investment CORP Sells 116,079 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 116,079 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of WEC Energy Group worth $25,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC opened at $81.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.43. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $101.11.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.17.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

