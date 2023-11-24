Korea Investment CORP Sells 229,518 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229,518 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Sun Life Financial worth $20,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 228,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 178,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 20,610 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,470,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,303,000 after buying an additional 3,632,891 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 333,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,568,000 after buying an additional 95,058 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,836,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,666,000 after acquiring an additional 367,900 shares in the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SLF stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $53.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average is $49.49.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.5637 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.96%.

SLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Sun Life Financial

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

