Korea Investment CORP Sells 24,765 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 259,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,765 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $22,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,347.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU stock opened at $95.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.59 and its 200-day moving average is $90.87. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 322.58%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

