Korea Investment CORP Sells 2,991 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.25% of Chesapeake Energy worth $28,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,143 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,131 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHK. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $81.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $105.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.80.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

