Korea Investment CORP Sells 39,558 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,558 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $20,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,054,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,101 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10,740.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HWM shares. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $52.41.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

