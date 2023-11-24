Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires 765,539 Shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,867,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765,539 shares during the period. Qifu Technology comprises 4.4% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.02% of Qifu Technology worth $84,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,715,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,080,000 after acquiring an additional 161,496 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,975,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,579,000 after purchasing an additional 126,007 shares during the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 4.7% during the second quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 4,170,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,066,000 after buying an additional 186,536 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,323,000 after buying an additional 151,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Qifu Technology from $27.80 to $25.90 in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

QFIN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,944. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $539.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.01 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

