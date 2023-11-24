Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Public Storage by 5.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 1.0% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Public Storage by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.56. The company had a trading volume of 90,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

