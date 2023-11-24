Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,124.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,386 shares of company stock valued at $725,855. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CME stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $217.32. 211,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,421. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $221.76.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

