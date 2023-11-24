Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,630 shares during the quarter. Lucid Group makes up about 0.1% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 84.0% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter.

LCID has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Lucid Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

In other news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $280,877.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,437,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,638,130.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 62.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,758,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,985,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 5.19. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $17.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $137.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 380.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

