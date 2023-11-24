Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $477,000 Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 52.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,545,000 after purchasing an additional 262,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 60.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,979,000 after acquiring an additional 253,864 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 763.6% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 167,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,538,000 after acquiring an additional 147,945 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,197,000 after acquiring an additional 124,625 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $164,197,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. New Street Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,643.21.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $10.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,535.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,318. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $815.85 and a 12 month high of $1,549.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,305.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,274.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

