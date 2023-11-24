Krane Funds Advisors LLC Increases Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,183 shares during the period. Aptiv comprises approximately 0.4% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in Aptiv by 2.7% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.27. 374,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.81. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APTV

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.